EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (AP) -- Former Fordham star Chase Edmonds ran for a 29-yard touchdown in his return to the New York metro area to give the Arizona Cardinals a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Edmonds’ touchdown, the first of the game, capped an 89-yard drive. It was the fourth touchdown Edmonds has scored in MetLife Stadium over the past two seasons. Edmonds ran for three touchdowns and a career-high 126 yards last season in a win over the Giants.
The Jets then got on the board with a field goal, making the score 7-3.
The Cardinals scored again in the second quarter to increase their lead to 14-3. A field goal in the last seconds of the of the quarter made it 17-3 going into the half.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones has been knocked out of the game against the New York Jets with a biceps injury.