(3TV/CBS 5) -- One of the most coveted free agents on the market has announced that he will sign with the Arizona Cardinals.
Defensive lineman J.J. Watt tweeted that he is signing with the Cardinals following his release by the Houston Texans.
source: me. pic.twitter.com/1Y6okQBUy5— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 1, 2021
The 31-year-old Watt is one of the most accomplished defensive players in recent NFL history. Over his 10 seasons, all with Houston, he earned three Defensive Player of the Year awards, was named All-Pro five times, made five Pro Bowls, and twice led the league in sacks. With 101.0 sacks, Watt is 31st on the NFL's all-time list, and third among active players.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reports it is a two-year deal worth $31 million, with $23 million guaranteed.
If he can stay healthy, Watt figures to provide a boost to a Cardinal defense that finished fourth in the league in 2020 with 48 sacks and 10th in hurry rate at 10.0%. Watt has only played a full season twice over the past five years.
The move reunites Watt with a pair of familiar faces. Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was Watt's teammate for seven seasons, and Arizona defensive coordinator Vance Joseph was previously an assistant with the Texans.