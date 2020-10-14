PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The biceps injury Chandler Jones suffered as the Arizona Cardinals beat the New York Jets Sunday means he’s out for the rest of the season.
Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury announced Wednesday that the linebacker would be undergoing biceps surgery, which means his season is over after just five games.
Jones was hurt during the first half of game, which the Cards won by 20.
According to NFL.com, Kingsbury said he believes Jones' estimated recovery time is three to four months. That means he could be back on the field for 2021, which is the last year of his contract.
"You can't individually replace the impact of somebody like Chandler," the Arizona Cardinals tweeted Wednesday. "We have to do it as a collective group."
Described by Around the NFL Writer Kevin Patra as a "sack-master," Jones had 13.0+ sacks in each of the last three seasons, according to his player page on the Cardinals' website. He's also the third player in Cardinals history to be named Defensive Player of the Month. That was in December 2017. He earned it again in the last month of the 2019 season. This season, Jones had one sack and five tackles.
Jones came to the Cardinals via trade with the Patriots in 2016. He's a three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time first-team All-Pro.
Sunday's win put the Cardinals 3-2 in the NFC West.
