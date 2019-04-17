TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Cardinals released their 2019 schedule and it could be a tough end to the season for the Red Birds.
The team opens the season on Sept. 8, hosting the Detroit Lions. It's the fifth time in the last six years the Cards will open the regular season at home.
The Cardinals head to Baltimore to play the Ravens in Week 2, which could be a Kyler Murray (should the Cardinals draft him) versus Lamar Jackson matchup.
Potential for #KylerMurray vs #LamarJackson week 2 is extremely exciting for #AZCardinals & #Ravens— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) April 18, 2019
Arizona then hosts the Carolina Panthers and then the Seattle Seahawks, marking the second straight season the Cardinals will start the season with three of their first four games at home.
Three road games in October for #AZCardinals. Back to back at #Giants & #Saints— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) April 18, 2019
That means the Cardinals will be on the road for three weeks in October before hosting the San Francisco 49ers in primetime on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Prime time on Thursday night vs #49ers on #Halloween for #AZCardinals with all eyes on Week 10 vs #Buccaneers & #BruceArians.— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) April 18, 2019
Week 10 the Cardinals will travel to Tampa Bay to face their old coach Bruce Arians and the Buccaneers.
It'll be a tough five weeks to end the season after the bye week with at the Los Angeles Rams, hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers, hosting the Cleveland Browns, then at Seattle and at the Rams.
Brutal finish for #AZCardinals to 2019. Rams, Steelers, Browns home to start December then at Rams & Seahawks #AZFamily— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) April 18, 2019
Full schedule can be seen here or below.
Week 1: Detroit Lions 9/8 1:25 p.m.
Week 2: at Baltimore Ravens 9/15 10 a.m.
Week 3: Carolina Panthers 9/22 1:05 p.m.
Week 4: Seattle Seahawks 9/29 1:05 p.m.
Week 5: at Cincinnati Bengals 10/06 10 a.m.
Week 6: Atlanta Falcons 10/13 1:05 p.m.
Week 7: at New York Giants 10/20 10 a.m. .
Week 8: at New Orleans Saints 10/27 10:00 a.m.
Week 9: San Francisco 49ers 10/31 5:20 p.m.
Week 10: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 11/10 11 a.m.
Week 11: at San Francisco 49ers 11/17 2:05 p.m.
Week 12: BYE
Week 13: Los Angeles Rams 12/01 2:05 p.m.
Week 14: Pittsburgh Steelers 12/08 2:25 p.m.
Week 15: Cleveland Browns 12/15 2:05 p.m.
Week 16: at Seattle Seahawks 12/22 2:25 p.m.
Week 17: at Los Angeles Rams 12/29 2:25 p.m.
