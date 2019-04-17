TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Cardinals released their 2019 schedule and it could be a tough end to the season for the Red Birds.

The team opens the season on Sept. 8, hosting the Detroit Lions. It's the fifth time in the last six years the Cards will open the regular season at home.

The Cardinals head to Baltimore to play the Ravens in Week 2, which could be a Kyler Murray (should the Cardinals draft him) versus Lamar Jackson matchup.

Arizona then hosts the Carolina Panthers and then the Seattle Seahawks, marking the second straight season the Cardinals will start the season with three of their first four games at home.

That means the Cardinals will be on the road for three weeks in October before hosting the San Francisco 49ers in primetime on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Week 10 the Cardinals will travel to Tampa Bay to face their old coach Bruce Arians and the Buccaneers.

It'll be a tough five weeks to end the season after the bye week with at the Los Angeles Rams, hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers, hosting the Cleveland Browns, then at Seattle and at the Rams.

Full schedule can be seen here or below.

Week 1: Detroit Lions 9/8 1:25 p.m.

Week 2: at Baltimore Ravens 9/15 10 a.m.

Week 3: Carolina Panthers 9/22 1:05 p.m.

Week 4: Seattle Seahawks 9/29 1:05 p.m.

Week 5: at Cincinnati Bengals 10/06 10 a.m.

Week 6: Atlanta Falcons 10/13 1:05 p.m.

Week 7: at New York Giants 10/20 10 a.m. .

Week 8: at New Orleans Saints 10/27 10:00 a.m.

Week 9: San Francisco 49ers 10/31 5:20 p.m.

Week 10: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 11/10 11 a.m.

Week 11: at San Francisco 49ers 11/17 2:05 p.m.

Week 12: BYE

Week 13: Los Angeles Rams 12/01 2:05 p.m.

Week 14: Pittsburgh Steelers 12/08 2:25 p.m.

Week 15: Cleveland Browns 12/15 2:05 p.m.

Week 16: at Seattle Seahawks 12/22 2:25 p.m.

Week 17: at Los Angeles Rams 12/29 2:25 p.m.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.