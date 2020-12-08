GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Cardinals have taken wide receiver and fan-favorite Larry Fitzgerald off the Reserve/COVID-19 list as of Tuesday afternoon, re-activating him.

Fitzgerald was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Nov. 26. Players can be put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list either for testing positive for coronavirus or being in contact with someone who tested positive.

+8 Report: Larry Fitzgerald tests positive for COVID-19, put on reserve list The last time the Arizona Cardinals played without Fitz on the field was in 2014.

This is not the team's first run-in with the virus.

Four players placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this season

Last month, the Cardinals put safety Deionte Thompson on its Reserve/COVID-19 list. "Players can be put on the COVID list whether they test positive or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive," explained AZCardinals.com. Teams are not allowed to give the reason for putting a player on the list.

Outside linebacker Devon Kennard tweeted on Nov. 2 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Later that day, Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. posted a similar tweet.

Kennard was back on the field for Nov. 15's game against the Buffalo Bills. Murphy played on Nov. 19 against the Seahawks in Seattle.

Back in September, second-year wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, who is listed as the backup to DeAndre Hopkins, was the first Cardinals player to go on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Fitz hadn't missed a game since 2014

Selected by the Cardinals as a first-round draft pick in 2004, this is Fitz's 17th season in Arizona. He started in 16 games for each of the past five seasons, which means he hadn't missed a game since 2014.