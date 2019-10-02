PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The owner of the Arizona Cardinals has passed away.
The Arizona Cardinals announced the news of Bill Bidwill's death just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
According to the Cardinals, Bill Bidwill died Tuesday morning at the age of 88.
“Our dad passed away today the same way he lived his life: peacefully, with grace, dignity and surrounded by family and loved ones,” said Cardinals President Michael Bidwill.
Bill Bidwill served in the United States Navy before taking on a full-time role with the Cardinals in 1960.
His connection to the Cardinals spanned eight decades, when he started serving as a ball boy for the team when he was child. His father Charles, purchased the Cardinals in 1932. After Charles' death, Bill's mother Violet took over and became the first woman to sports owner. She managed the team for 15 years until her passing.
Bill Bidwill was born on July 31, 1931 in Chicago.
He is survived by his five children, 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.