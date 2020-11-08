GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It was a heartbreaking loss today as the Arizona Cardinals fell to the Miami Dolphins Sunday afternoon at State Farm Stadium. After a nail-biter of a tie for part of the last quarter, the the Dolphins took the lead with a field goal and brought the score to 34-31. With less than 2 minutes left in the game, it looked like the Cards were going to tie it up, but a field goal fell short and the Dolphins ended up winning.
The Cardinals have had a week off and have been ready to get back on the field. And today was Kyler Murray's day! He is the first player in NFL history to have a rushing and passing TD seven times in the first eight games of a season.
The Dolphins and Cardinals showdown certainly lived up to the pregame hype, with both Murray and Tua Tagovailoa having impressive first half performances.
Kyler Murray had an explosive first half for the Cardinals, throwing for 151 yards and rushing for 52 to keep Arizona in this one. Murray's fumble is the difference in this contest, as Shaq Lawson returned the ball 36 yards for a touchdown the other way to give Miami an early 7-0 lead. The Dolphins have scored consecutive defensive touchdowns in back-to-back weeks after only having two all of last year.
Christian Kirk has his five receiving touchdowns in his last three games, hauling in a 56-yard kick from Murray to tie the game at 14-14 in the second quarter. Murray has five career touchdown catches of 50-plus yards and only 12 touchdowns in his career.
All eyes were also on Miami rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns in his second NFL start.
Miami has now won four straight games.
THE CARDS' LAST GAME
Two weeks ago, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Cardinals ultimately got the result they were hoping for with a 37-34 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. And that was another big night for QB Kyler Murray, who passed for three TDs and 360 yards on 48 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 67 yards. Murray ended up with a passer rating of 150.30.
Special teams collected 13 points for Arizona. K Zane Gonzalez delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.
Meanwhile, Miami beat the Los Angeles Rams 28-17 last week. No one had a standout game offensively for Miami, but they got scores from a handful of players including OLB Andrew Van Ginkel, MLB Kyle Van Noy, and WR DeVante Parker.
Miami's defense was the real showstopper, as it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of CB Eric Rowe and DT Christian Wilkins.