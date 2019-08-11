CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Arizona Cardinals' Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ron Minegar has been arrested for DUI after a traffic stop in Chandler late Saturday night.
Chandler police say at around 11:30 p.m., Minegar was stopped in the area of Pecos Road and Arizona Avenue for speeding, failure to drive within one lane of traffic and driving within the bicycle lane.
Police later arrested Minegar for DUI. Minegar was later cited and released while their investigation continues.
Minegar joined the Cardinals' front office from Disney Sports in 2000.
The Cardinals have released this following statement:
Ron Minegar’s actions last night are inexcusable. He made the decision to drive after drinking alcohol and is fortunate that he was pulled over before injuring anyone or himself. According to MADD, drunk driving results in almost 11,000 deaths per year and is the number one cause of fatalities on roadways. We fully recognize the seriousness of these actions and they will have serious consequences.
(2) comments
Keep up the good work cardinals nation. Bunch of useless drunks
Bad move on his part. He needs to be taught a lesson, so hope he looses his job. On the other hand look how many drunk drivers leave a cardinal game. It's all about money not public safety.
