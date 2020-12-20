GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Arizona Cardinals took on the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

The Red Birds took home a win in a nail-biter with a final score of 33 to 26.

The Cardinals led the Eagles 26-20 at the half, after strong showings from both the young, former OU quarterbacks. Then the Eagles came back to tie the score at 26-26.

In the final quarter, a great catch by Deandre Hopkins broke the tie, giving Cardinals back their lead, bringing the score to 33-26. That brought Hopkins to more than 150 receiving yards today. He is the first AZ player with multiple games of 150+ yards in a single season since Fitzgerald in 2008.

Speaking of Fitzgerald, one highlight of Sunday's game was his first touchdown catch of the year.

Fitzgerald had been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Nov. 26, but was taken off the list earlier this month.

There were a number of injuries going into Sunday's game.

The Cardinals were without starting left guard Justin Pugh (calf) and starting safety Jalen Thompson, who has missed a big chunk of the season with an ankle injury.

And the Eagles were missing three starters. Safety Rodney McLeod tore his ACL and cornerbacks Avonte Maddox (knee) and Darius Slay (concussion) were injured last week.

