PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is being suspended for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.
ESPN reports Peterson will be suspended for six games.
According to ESPN, details about the violation is unknown and will remain confidential, per NFL rules. Peterson has dropped his appeal.
Peterson will be eligible to return to return October 20 against the New York Giants.
[RELATED: Patrick Peterson a no show at Cards voluntary mini camp]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.