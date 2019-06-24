TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Arizona Cardinals have released the practice schedule for the team's upcoming training camp.
The Cardinals will conduct its 2019 Training Camp this summer at State Farm Stadium.
Admission and parking for all open practices is FREE.
Players will report to training camp on Wednesday, July 24. The team’s first practice will take place on Thursday, July 25.
In addition, the Cardinals will host the team’s annual “Red & White Practice” on Saturday, August 3.
More details on the Red & White Practice and all other training camp activities at State Farm Stadium will be announced at a later date.
The schedule for open training camp practices at State Farm Stadium is below:
CARDINALS 2019 TRAINING CAMP POWERED BY COX
-Thursday, 7/25 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
-Friday, 7/26 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
-Saturday, 7/27 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
-Sunday, 7/28 1 p.m.to 3 p.m.
-Tuesday, 7/30 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
-Wednesday, 7/31 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
-Thursday, 8/1 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
-Saturday, 8/3 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Red & White Practice)
-Monday, 8/5 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
-Tuesday, 8/6 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
-Thursday, 8/8 Preseason game vs. L.A. Chargers
-Saturday, 8/10 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
-Sunday, 8/11 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
-Monday, 8/12 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
-Thursday, 8/15 Preseason game vs. Oakland Raiders
-Saturday, 8/17 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The Cardinals open the regular season Sept. 8 at State Farm Stadium against the Detroit Lions.
Please note: Practice times are subject to change. For the most up-to-date practice info, fans are encouraged to check the team’s official website as well as @azcardinals on Twitter and Facebook.
We have announced our practice schedule for 2019 #CardsCamp. READ: https://t.co/frDH9oLZGZ pic.twitter.com/RxnLtso80z— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) June 24, 2019
