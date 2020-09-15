TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The San Francisco 49ers is working to ban a fan for life after he sent a racist message to Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker during the game on Sunday. It appears the messages came after Baker hit 49ers tight end George Kittle pretty hard before halftime.
The vulgar Twitter messages call Baker a monkey, the N-word three times, and said there is a bounty on his head. Baker took a screengrab of the three messages and sent out a tweet, saying, "This right here man... All you can do is pray for (people) like this."
The 49ers organization sent out their statement on Tuesday in support of Baker saying the person who sent the messages to Baker, "does not represent the 49ers or the Faithful." The team is working to find out who that person is and ban them from all games and events. The fan used the Twitter handle, @Niner8.
Statement from the San Francisco 49ers. There is no place for hate and we got your back @buddabaker32 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lq6ilmMDRt— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 15, 2020
"There is no place for hate and we got your back," the organization tweeted, speaking about Baker.
Baker is one of the best safeties in the NFL and recently signed a four-year, $59 million contract extension, which includes $33.1 million in guaranteed money.