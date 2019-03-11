TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Sean Miller said Saturday wasn't a "goodbye speech."
Arizona Wildcats coach Sean Miller sent social media into an uproar after Saturday's loss to Arizona State, thanking fans for 10 great years. Some saw Miller's wording as his goodbye speech.
Miler met the media on Monday and Tucson and addressed his comments.
I meant everything that I said. You have to take into consideration the context of -- I think part of me in that speech is, you know, you're overwhelmed by the fact that there's a crowd still in attendance.
"We lost to our rival. That's a small part of it. Obviously we finished our (regular) season, and it's not a successful season by any standards other than, to a large extent, I think we did about the best that we could," Miller said.
"The second part of me and how I worded what I worded was, it's also not the time to talk about the future. At that moment, I hadn't even talked to our team. It's still not the time to talk about our future. I think for us, and me the coach, it's not fair for this guy, this team -- guys like (seniors) Ryan Luther and Justin Coleman -- to talk about a period of time where they're no longer going to be here."
Miller and the Wildcats open the Pac 12 Tournament on Wednesday when U of A takes on USC at noon. The Wildcats are 17-14 this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.