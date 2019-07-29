MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Devin Bowman hit her first home run in the Little League Softball World Series as the Mesa Four Peaks Little League won big over New York to stay undefeated in the postseason.
The Mesa team has outscored its opponents 111-31 in tournament play and hasn't been beaten.
The all stars joined Arizona's Family for a Facetime conversation after Monday's win.
#FourPeaks @LittleLeague won again on Monday at the @LLsoftball #WorldSeries. The group of Mesa All Stars joined #AZFamily from Kirkland, WA.Devin Bowman's home run lead the way against New York. The All Stars have outscored their opponents 111-31 in the post season. pic.twitter.com/p2C09e9kKq— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) July 30, 2019
Four Peaks will play Italy on Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m. If they keep winning, the championship game is on Saturday. They would get back to town just in time for school to start. All but one of the all stars will go to Mountain View High School.
