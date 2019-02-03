CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Chandler Wolves reached their full potential and became a special program under coach Shaun Aguano.
He built a culture based on family and togetherness. It led to a dynasty and national power as the Wolves won three straight state titles and four in the past five years.
Now Aguano takes the next step in his career as the new running backs Coach for coach Herm Edwards and the Arizona.
State Sun Devils.
"You know, I pinch myself every single day and I'm still in the honeymoon stages. I'm so excited especially to be working with Coach Edwards and the staff. We all share the same philosophy dealing with football and kids. So having no egos on staff and working for kids is just incredible," said Aguano.
"When I first got here and went over here and met him, he's just one of those guys you kind of know instantly -- his character. There is no hidden agenda. There is nothing behind anything, you know what he says is the truth, very similar to Herm," said ASU offensive coordinator Rob Likens.
Aguano will work alongside offensive coordinator Rob Likens and look to elevate star tailback Eno Benajmin's game to another level.
"And hopefully I can help him progress with the route running, those things that can make him a three down back in the NFL. And then try to find the second back to give him the opportunity to take sometime off," said Aguano.
So well connected on the Arizona prep circuit, Aguano has the knowledge and charisma to win the instate recruiting battles.
"We need to make sure we keep the highest percentage of Arizona kids here, especially at that top tier level, playing in front of their families, and that's going to be huge too," said Aguano.
While he saviors his new beginning, he'll never forget the eight wonderful years as head coach and another ten as an assistant on Arizona Avenue.
"It was very bittersweet for me to leave Chandler and the community, They're going to do wonderful things without me. Maybe it was the right one, maybe it was right to get going and they can get it to another new level. But, I'm going to miss everyone there."
So Tempe is his new home, part of Coach Herm Edwards great staff, Aguano was a winner and tremendous builder of character at Chandler and Sun Devil nation can expect the same.
"I want to make sure Arizona State Football is on its map, and whatever I need to do from an Assistant Coaches standpoint. Making sure I do whatever I can for Coach Edwards and Coach Likens to be a good football team. I have no personal agendas, but to help Arizona State be the best they can be," said Aguano.
