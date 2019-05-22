PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona's Family took a shot at glory on Wednesday. A team of Gina Maravilla, Sean McLaughlin and Mark McClune teamed up at the Mercury Media Challenge.
[WATCH: Arizona's Family finishes 2nd in Phoenix Mercury Media Challenge]
need to slow down a little on my free throws. The #Mercury open the season on Saturday. #MercuryMediaChallenge #AZFamily https://t.co/TjE3OtkkVK— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) May 23, 2019
McLaughlin wore his work clothes but didn't disappoint. The high school wrestler showed his athleticism translates the basketball court.
May 23, 2019
The team finished second in the challenge.
You can see more of the AZ Family effort here.
Team #AZFamily for the @phoenixmercury Media Challenge. We held our own, especially with our secret weapon— @_Breezy_Briii!! #ballerz #basketball #wishiwasalittlebittaller pic.twitter.com/gPRbWNCFA5— Gina Maravilla (@GinaMaravillaTV) May 22, 2019
