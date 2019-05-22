The Phoenix Mercury put media members' basketballs skills to the test and Arizona's Family nearly made it to the top.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona's Family took a shot at glory on Wednesday. A team of Gina Maravilla, Sean McLaughlin and Mark McClune teamed up at the Mercury Media Challenge.

[WATCH: Arizona's Family finishes 2nd in Phoenix Mercury Media Challenge]

McLaughlin wore his work clothes but didn't disappoint. The high school wrestler showed his athleticism translates the basketball court.

The team finished second in the challenge.

You can see more of the AZ Family effort here.

 

