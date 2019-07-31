GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Rattlers intend to play at Gila River Arena for the 2020 season while Talking Stick Resort Arena undergoes renovations.
In a news release, the six-time world champions and Gila River Arena announced their intentions on planning a lease that would extend through the 2020 season, with an option through 2021
The Rattlers are relocating after the City of Phoenix announced a $230 million renovation of Talking Stick Resort Arena.
Renovations at Talking Stick will begin in the summer of 2020, displacing the Rattlers for two seasons.
"We will miss the friendly confines of Talking Stick Resort Arena but are excited about the new opportunities Gila River Arena brings,” said Rattlers Owner Ron Shurts in a news release. “The support and environment during the playoffs were amazing and we look forward to growing our fan base on the west side."
The Rattlers currently play in the Indoor Football League, where Glendale hosted the 2019 postseason and the IFL's United Bowl Championship.
“We are very excited to have the opportunity to host this incredible team next season and very much value the Rattlers partnership,” said Gila River Arena General Manager Dale Adams in a news release. “We look forward to continuing to grow the brands of both the Rattlers and the Indoor Football League here in Glendale.”
