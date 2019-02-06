GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - If Super Bowl LIII didn’t satisfy your weekly thirst for professional football, 2019 is your year.
The Alliance of American Football, the new upstart professional spring league, isn’t letting time lapse between the end of the NFL season and the dawning of its new 10-team league. The AAF will kick off this weekend with four league games, culminating locally with the Arizona Hotshots hosting the Salt Lake Stallions Sunday, Feb. 10 at Sun Devil Stadium (6 p.m. kick-off, NFL Network).
“Fans will see a very energetic group of guys,” said head coach Rick Neuheisel. “What’s cool about this league is you have 52 guys, all making the same salary who all want the same thing and that’s to throw their hat in the ring. We’d love to come out of the gate [Sunday] and show fans that we know what we’re doing. The expectation is that we play well and those who come to the game will be entertained – hopefully with a victory.”
Neuheisel, the former head coach at Colorado, Washington and UCLA, has NFL coordinators experience on his resume but the former quarterback also as "upstart spring football league" experience. Thirty-five years ago, Neuheisel was the quarterback of the San Antonio Gunslingers of the USFL, a league long on talent but short on organizational stability. Neuheisel feels the AAF begins on far more solid footing despite the inevitable comparisons to the USFL.
“I’ve only had about 7,000 [flashbacks to the USFL],” said Neuheisel. “But I will say this and I will complement those in charge of the AAF. Charlie Ebersol and Bill Polian – they are light years ahead of where [the USFL] was in terms of organization going in. Are there going to be glitches and bumps in the road? Sure. But that’s why we call it, 'adaptable, adjustable and flexible' – the AAF.”
The Hotshots are approaching Sunday’s opener against Salt Lake with both eagerness and anxiousness. The desire to play football coupled with the fear of the unknown permeating the practice field this week at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.
“It’s been over a year since I played in a football game so that’s the anxiousness part,” said quarterback Trevor Knight. “There are so many unknowns too, but every experience we’ve had up to this point makes us believe that this league is the real deal.”
Knight, a former signal caller at Texas A&M who had a training camp stint with the Arizona Cardinals, is expected to share the Hotshot quarterbacking duties with former Wake Forest QB John Wolford.
“When I first signed on, I thought this might just be another gimmicky spring league,” said Knight. “But when looking at the coaching staffs and the players they’ve assembled, it’s the highest level of football that’s not the NFL right now. It’s not going to be a huge drop-off from the NFL and I think fans are going to figure that out pretty quick.”
The Hotshots’ roster is loaded with players who have Arizona ties. Former Cardinals and Arizona Wildcat linebacker Scooby Wright and former Cardinals tight end Gerald Christian have roster spots. Arizona State is also heavily represented with former stars Carl Bradford, Marcus Hardison, Robert Nelson, Rashad Ross and Will Sutton all earning final roster spots.
“It’s a tough road but you know, fun at the same time,” said Sutton who played for the Chicago Bears from 2014-16. “The main thing is being back in the locker room. That’s the one thing guys will always tell you that they miss about playing football – the locker room. They miss the camaraderie of being with their teammates and going out to battle every week. I think we have a real (sic) good team here and I think we can go out and play some real (sic) good football on Sunday.”
Sutton and his fellow former Sun Devils are all thrilled with the opportunity to play pro football and to be able to do it at Sun Devil Stadium.
“Oh that’s great,” said Sutton. “I never thought it would be possible. To be able to do it again is going to be sweet. I can’t wait.”
While the AAF will no doubt be a work in progress, talent certainly won’t be an issue. All but three players on the Hotshot roster have NFL experience and every single one of the 52 players on the roster continue to have NFL aspirations.
“Every player out here has a story,” said Neuheisel. “Sometimes it just about filling in the missing gap in their tool chest. They’re all very thankful [for this opportunity] and the coaches are too.”
On the opposing sidelines this week, a coach who’s familiar with Neuheisel and Sun Devil Stadium. The Stallions are coached by Dennis Erickson, who was the head coach at ASU from 2007-11.
“Dennis and I have gone to battle a lot over the years,” said Neuheisel. "Yet here we are and we have two new teams and we hardly know any of the players on the other side – so you have to be very adaptable over the course of the game. I think both of us are giddy we have this opportunity.”
The Hotshots will play a 10-game schedule, five of those games will be played at Sun Devil Stadium.
