PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona high school basketball looks and feels different this season. Centennial High School Athletic Director Pete Jelovic explains some of the precautions his programs are taking, moving forward. "We screen our students every day to make sure they don't have any signs or symptoms," Jelovic said.

Other changes include spacing out seating on the sidelines and having a limited crowd in attendance. Per AIA policy, only two parents or guardians are allowed per student athlete of the home team.

AIA reverses decision to cancel winter sports The vote Tuesday came down to a 5-4 vote with the majority voting to bring back winter sports. The plan is for sports to start on January 18 with a massive COVID-19 mandate in place, making sure that students can play sports and be able to stay healthy.

"We miss the crowds; I miss the people in the crowds," Centennial head basketball coach Randy Lavender said. "We miss people cheering, and hopefully one day we can see more fans back in the gyms."

Wearing masks throughout the entire game while playing and on the sideline is one of the biggest changes. "It's tough, you know, breathing. It interferes with that a lot," Coyotes junior guard Jake Lifgren said.

"It's very different. Sometimes it's hard to breathe, but you just play through it," Coyotes junior guard Jayson Petty said.

From Coach Lavender's perspective, wearing masks makes communicating on the court that much more difficult. "I think it's pretty hard. Shoot, it's hard for me and I'm just coaching and trying to yell at them and tell them the play. I don't know if they can hear me," Lavender said. "They're really sucking it up right now but I can tell at times they get really winded with it on."

Despite these changes, having a season at all makes it worth it. "Yeah, we're thankful to be allowed to play and just come out," Lifgren said. "We just wanted to get the chance to play."

As it stands, regular season play for the Coyotes wraps up the first week of March against Gila Ridge on March 5.