PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- High school athletes can now return to practice, after the AIA unveiled its Recommended Guidelines for Returning to Athletic Activity. AZ Family spoke to several football coaches, to get their reactions to the 12-page protocol.

High school athletes in Arizona can start practicing, with new guidelines The AIA, the state’s governing body for high school sports, has come out with safety guidelines for high school sports to hold workouts and practices.

"It's going to be a challenge to do all the things. That was a very exhaustive list," laughs Pinnacle coach Dana Zupke. "It was like, 'wow.' Just keeps going and going and going."

For football teams especially, a few bullet points stand out:

No high fives or fist bumps

No hugs

Each participant shall have his or her own ball, additional equipment and protective gear

Higley coach Eddy Zubey says the lack of physical contact is "kind of easier to do right now. But it'll be tough after you make a sack or a big touchdown." Several coaches said Friday they are preparing to get kids back on campus Monday, June 8th. Some others are waiting for more word from the district or diocese.

Notre Dame Prep coach George Prelock says they've already started "making sure you're ordering extra santizer, making sure we have enough thermometers to go around." All the coaches we spoke to see the first few weeks as small group conditioning, as they wait to be allowed to put balls in the air.

"We want to do this the right way," says Zubey. "It would be a shame if we got out there in the summer, and didn't follow the guidelines and didn't follow the safety and we had a spike, and had to shut down again." Zupke adds, "We have a responsibility as coaches and players to adhere to those rules, to make sure that we can move forward. That we can get to that Phase 2, where we can play catch."

Ultimately, these coaches say the guidelines are an encouraging step toward football this fall, if everything goes to plan over the coming weeks and months."Something needed to happen," says Prelock, "so if we are going to play, we needed to do something so we could get everything going."

Zubey says, "The goal is not to get back in June - the goal is to be able to kick off at the end of August."