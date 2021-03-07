PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Good news for Diamondbacks fans! The team announced Sunday they will be allowing 25% capacity at Chase Field when regular season starts in April.

That's about 12,000 fans per game.

"The commissioner has allowed each team, each franchise, to work with local jurisdictions and government and government officials to get an approval on capacity and for us it ended up being the Governors office," said D-Backs President Derrick Hall. "We worked with the city as well. The Governor's office also worked with AZDHS and Maricopa; they have an health agency as well. So Maricopa County had approved the plan as well."

Hall says he hopes as the season progresses, they will be allowed to able to allow more fans. He added that Chase Field can be an open stadium, which allows the games to take place mostly outdoors.