GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Victor Soderstrom, the Coyotes' first-round pick, had a feeling the Arizona hockey team might draft him. That feeling didn't help calm his nerves as the team's draft pick neared. The Coyotes swapped the 14th pick for Philadelphia's 11th spot, also sending the 45th pick to Philly.
“The best feeling of my life so far. My legs were shaking. I was pretty nervous until I heard my name," said Soderstrom, who played for Byrnas last season. "It was a relief because you’ve been thinking about this all season long. It really feels good.”
This was the ninth trade in four drafts John Chayka's, the general manager. In four years, this is the third time the Coyotes selected a defenseman in the first round.
“For me, that was the most stress we’ve had at a draft table by far. We had a single goal in mind going into it and didn’t want to miss. We tried to move up as high as we could, and offered a lot to get up there," said Chayka. "Made sure we left no stone unturned to get our guy. To execute and get him, and get him involved in everything, is what we’re after.”
Soderstrom arrived in the desert for developmental camp and hit the ice on Monday.
“It’s really hot here. I’m not really used to it cause in Sweden, of course, we have really good summers," said Soderstrom. "We have like 80 to 85 there. I’m not really used to it, but I like it.”
