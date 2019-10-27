Arizona Cardinals vs. New Orleans Saints on CBS 5

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In Week 8, the Arizona Cardinals look to keep their winning streak alive as they take on the New Orleans Saints at an away game this Sunday at 10:00 a.m.
And this time, Cardinals fans in Arizona can catch it all go down on CBS 5.
After winning three straight games, the Arizona Cardinals are 3-3-1.
There is a chance Saints quarterback Drew Brees may start against the Cardinals after recovering from an injury in Week 2.
Since Brees' injury during the Saints' loss to the Rams in Los Angeles, his team has won all the games with backup QB Teddy Bridgewater filling in for him.
Again, to watch what happens tune in to CBS 5 or Arizona's Family Livestream.