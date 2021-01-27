PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona Cardinals super fan is looking to be honored as one of the country's top fans.
Kristi Brown is a huge fan of the Red Birds and has been nominated for the "Hall of Fans."
Brown has been a fan of the Cardinals after she went to her first game when she was 3 years old. She's a Phoenix-area nurse and was once a Cardinals cheerleader. She has a closet at her house that is dedicated to all of her Cardinals' clothing. She also has a pup named Larry!
Brown found out she had been nominated for the Hall of Fans recently. There are six finalists and only a few will be inducted. If she wins, she and her husband will get tickets to the Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida and win a trip to Canton, Ohio, home of the NFL Hall of Fame. To vote for Brown, click/tap here.