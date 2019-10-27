PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In Week 8, the Arizona Cardinals end their winning streak after losing to the New Orleans Saints at an away game this Sunday.
Cardinals fans in Arizona watched it all go down on CBS 5.
Before their loss to the Saints, the Cardinals won three straight games.
At halftime, the Cardinals fell behind as the Saints took the lead.
Saints quarterback Drew Brees started against the Cardinals after recovering from an injury in Week 2.
Since Brees' injury during the Saints' loss to the Rams in Los Angeles, his team has won five games with backup QB Teddy Bridgewater filling in for him.