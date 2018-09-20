Arizona Cardinals player Christian Kirk sat out practice Thursday after a minor car crash on his way home Wednesday.
According to the Cardinals website, it happened around 3:45 Wednesday.
Kirk was leaving the team's Tempe facility following team meetings, when he went to merge onto the 101 freeway to head home when he was rear-ended.
"I was in a pretty bad car accident," Kirk said on the website. "The (back end of the) car was totaled. They held me out (of practice) today for precautionary reasons, but I'll be back at practice Friday."
Kirk said he was stopped on the ramp to get on the 101, with rush hour traffic backing up and the rain making things a little more difficult.
Kirk said he didn't see the hit coming.
According to the Cardinals, Kirk "had a little soreness Thursday. After checking in with doctors Wednesday night and getting x-rays, he said he will be fine to get back to work Friday."
Even though the back end of his car was wrecked and he was "shocked" at being hit, Kirk kept his bearings, especially when the driver didn't stop, according to the Cardinals website.
Kirk followed the woman long enough to get her license plate number, and then called police. The police then were able to get her to stop.
