CAREFREE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – It's a pretty big accomplishment for anyone to receive a scholarship to college. One Grand Canyon University freshman has recently received a full-ride for his talents on the golf course. But not in the way you might expect.
Evan Johnson has always been interested in golf. Growing up, he had visions of playing in college. He did not plan on doing any caddying. But after some of his friends started doing it, it didn't take long for Evan to get hooked.
"It's just the camaraderie and the connections that you can make," says Johnson. "I'm a people person, so I like going out there and really being a servant to people. It really humbles you."
A freshman at Grand Canyon University, Evan planned on being an antelope all four years of college. But then the Kansas native heard about the Evans Scholarship for caddies. The Evans Scholarship for a guy named Evan? It almost sounded too good to be true.
"He sent me a text message, and he said basically, I know I want this scholarship more than anything, I'm going to do whatever it takes," says Desert Forest Golf Club Head Professional Brandon Rogers. "He goes I'll outwork anybody, and he basically finished it with let's get to work."
The Evans Scholarship is awarded to caddies with good grades, financial needs, and a good caddy record. After caddying three times a week for the last three years, Evan checked all three boxes. But that doesn't mean he was a lock for this scholarship.
That's why when Evan did find out that he was a recipient--meaning he could transfer back home to Kansas on a full-ride once he finishes his freshman year at GCU--it was a feeling that he still has trouble describing.
"There's really not words to put into how much it means and how grateful I am to receive it," says Johnson. "It's really going to be life-changing."
Now that room and board are paid for, Evan doesn't need to caddy anymore once he gets to Kansas. But at this point, he's too invested not to keep doing it, even if the weather in Kansas might not be as accommodating.
"It's going to definitely be a weather change," Johnson says. "But I'm excited for the future."