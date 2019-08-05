PHOENIX - (3TV/CBS5) - Only on Arizona's Family, the touching story of one Arizona boy meeting his lifelong hero, former Arizona Cardinal's kicker, Jay Feely.
Twelve-year-old Lorenzo Cordova fell in love with kicking footballs the moment he saw Jay Feely kick on television. From that point on, his heart was set on kicking.
[WATCH: AZ boy with autism kicks football with hero, former Cardinals kicker Jay Feely]
Lorenzo has overcome many obstacles in life as he was born autistic and overcame unpredictable seizures this summer. His kicking career almost came to a halt until he found Luis' Kicking Camp.
At kicking camp, Lorenzo got the surprise of his life when Jay Feely showed up just to see Lorenzo kick.
"To hear that he wanted to become a kicker just because of me is really special and humbling," former Cardinals kicker Jay Feely said.
"He probably won't sleep tonight," his mother, Lorri Cordova said.
No matter what obstacles life throws at Lorenzo, he always answers back with a smile, understanding the highs and lows are a part of life, just like the career of an NFL kicker.
When Lorenzo grows up, he has dreams to kick at Arizona State and for his favorite team, the Arizona Cardinals.
