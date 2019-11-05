PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Kerry Taylor has resigned as head football coach at Arcadia High School.
The former Sun Devil and Cardinals receiver got fired in the spring after being accused of recruiting violations. Taylor posted a lengthy rebuttal on social media, and the Arcadia community rallied around him, getting Taylor reinstated.
Taylor spoke to Arizona's Family on Tuesday about his decision to resign.
"Things just kind of didn't really line up as far as what I wanted to build at Arcadia. I think we're probably the only school in the state that didn't have any coaches on campus. That wasn't any of our coaches' decisions. It's hard to build a program when you can't get any coaches on campus," said Taylor.
Amy Bolton, Scottsdale Unified School District Chief Marketing and Public Information Officer, issued the following statement to Arizona's Family.
“Coach Kerry Taylor announced today that he is resigning his position with the Scottsdale Unified School District. We appreciate his service and contributions to the students of the Arcadia High School football program. We wish him success in his future endeavors.”
When asked what he plans to do next, Taylor says he hopes to be coaching again soon.
"Last time I was fired over the summer, my phone was ringing off the hook with new opportunities," said Taylor.
Taylor won six games both seasons with Arcadia. The program went winless the season before his arrival.