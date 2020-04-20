WHITERIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5 ) -- When Ray Acosta took over as the baseball coach at Alchesay high school, there were only 12 players in the whole program. Seven years later, they had more than 40 kids take the field, and the Falcons were off to a great start before the season shut down.
Alchesay's baseball team only got to play seven games in 2020.
"Every school year, baseball was the main thing I would look forward to," said senior Elisha Walker. "Just to go out there and play with my brothers."
Fellow senior Eli Thompson adds, "I miss playing with them, miss being on the baseball field."
Through seven games in 2020, the Falcons were not only unbeaten, but they'd also outscored opponents 115-14. The season was just getting started, and some of the competition wasn't that stiff, but the numbers are still remarkable.
Alchesay also owned three of the top four batting averages in Arizona. Timmie Cosay, Elliott Joplin, and Eli Thompson were all hitting above .700.
"If we were going to make a run for the state championship, it was going to be this year," says Acosta. "We were hoping this would be our chance to make some history down here in Whiteriver."
The Falcons actually made history last season by winning a state playoff game for the first time ever. They brought back eight of nine starters from that squad.
"We had a pretty good group of seniors," says Joplin. "I knew the boys ever since we were small. Almost like family, we all grew up with each other, and just wanted to make the most of it."
Walker laments, "We aren't going to be able to show our talent and what our hard work could've gave us."
For a senior class that helped build this program up, none of this has been easy. Acosta says he's been getting text messages from one of the players.
"He's been having a hard time sleeping, there's been times where he feels like he needs to cry," says Acosta. "And I feel for him. You know, what can I tell him? It's part of life, and he's not the only one that feels like that."
Thompson says it broke his heart that he couldn't finish the season with his teammates. "But I believe that bad things happen in life to teach us how to look at good things in a whole new light."