PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) decided Tuesday to reverse their decision to cancel winter sports for the 2021 season for high schools students.
The vote Tuesday came down to a 5-4 vote with the majority voting to bring back winter sports. The plan is for sports to start the week of January 18 with a COVID-19 mandate in place, making sure that students can play sports and be able to stay healthy.
The change of plans was due to a backlash after the AIA voted 5-4 on Friday to cancel winter sports for the season due to COVID-19 concerns. Many of the students were upset because many are high students who rely on sports to help them either get a scholarship or find a school.
“We do not see the situation improving very quickly. Unfortunately, it does not appear that there will be adequate time before the start of the spring season for a winter season to occur,” said Executive Board President Toni Corona.
The special board meeting was also due to a petition that circled around with people objecting to the cancelation.
The season was originally planned to start on January 18th and run through March 1st.