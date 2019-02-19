PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Hotshots hit the practice field on Tuesday as word hit the internet of the new league almost missing payroll. Players didn't seem concerned.
"Everything, to my knowledge, was fine," said Hotshots running back Tim Cook. "I got paid, and it felt good to get paid."
"Paychecks cashed," said Hotshots linebacker Steven Johnson. "We kind of laughed about it, honestly. Everybody on this team is just happy to be playing football."
The league announced a $250 million investment from Tom Dundon, the owner the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes. Dundon becomes chairman of the Alliance of American Football league and dismissed reports of the league not being financially viable.
"My investment will keep this thing [viable for] years and years to come," Dundon said on 99 The Fan in Raliegh. "It's not a viability issue; it's just how good can it be?"
Rick Neuheisel has been through a startup league as a player in the USFL and now as a coach in the AAF. He has a theory on why the reports of the league's sale came off so negative.
"First of all, the team has been paid. There was a payroll transition that created, with holiday yesterday, a little bit of a snafu. Everybody has gotten their checks today," Neuheisel said. "They have to understand this is a competitive environment that we live in now, that [some] are trying to create some negative publicity. But the good news is there's an investor that just dropped $250 million, who's been a part of professional sports. You have to imagine he did his due diligence. If you're investing $250 million, you're usually thinking it's a good bet. I have full confidence in leadership of the league."
The XFL has eight teams set to start play in 2020. If this was a smear campaign, it might not be the last.
If AAF were in real financial danger, a $250 million investment will keep it plowing ahead.
"I didn't think it was true. I was like, 'They wouldn't have put this league together if something like that was going to happen," said Johnson.
The Hotshots are 2-0. They're at Salt Lake on Saturday afternoon. The game can been streaming on Bleacher Report. The Hot Shots are back home on Sunday night March 3 to take on Atlanta.
