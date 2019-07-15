SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic's win and celebration on Sunday was one for the ages.
Number five tastes good 🌱#Wimbledon | @DjokerNole pic.twitter.com/ktpL2usWOw— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2019
So what makes a grass tennis court so unique? Members of the Desert Highlands Racquet Club took to their grass court at their home facility in a tune up for watching the Mens' final between Novack Djokovic and Roger Federer.
[WATCH: Wimbledon in the Arizona desert]
"Desert Highlands grass is amazing. It's got to be the best tennis facilities, if not in the U.S., than in the western United States. Nobody has grass courts like this. The grass is just amazing. I've never been any place else as nice as desert highland to play," said Kenny Stark, a Desert Highlands member.
The club offers four grass courts. It holds a week long tournament every year in the late spring, that attracts USTA members from all over.
Wimbledon competitors will even stop in and tune up their game before heading across the pond. Bethanie Mattek-Sands uses the facility and Nick Kyrgios told the club's website the courts were as good as the ones at Wimbledon.
"The grass offers history. This is the original surface of tennis. It's also beautiful and lastly, it's just comfortable on the body and creates all kinds of different variations of the game. And it's much cooler playing than playing on a hard court," said Eric Anderson, Desert Highland director of tennis.
The courts are ready to play year round, even in the heat of the summer. The grass courts aren't the only way Desert Highlands tries to channel that All England Club experience. There's even "strawberries and cream" on the menu, a Wimbledon staple.
Unlike the Mens' final, there probably won't be any five hour matches on the court in Arizona this summer. The grass court's biggest advantage is helping players play longer.
