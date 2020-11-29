GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- On Monday, the 49ers released a statement confirming that the 49ers could play in Arizona.

"The San Francisco 49ers have come to an agreement with the National Football League and Arizona Cardinals which allows the 49ers to host their week 13 and 14 home games against the Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team at State Farm Stadium in Arizona."

The team thanked the Cardinals and NFL in a continued statement:

The Cardinals organization, State Farm Stadium and League officials have been supportive and accommodating as we work through the many logistical issues involved in relocating NFL games.

The announcement comes after the NFL said Sunday that the 49ers could be coming to Arizona to play their home games after tighter COVID-19 restrictions have been put in place in California.

On Saturday, Santa Clara County released new COVID-19 restrictions banning all contact sports and implementing a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone traveling into the area from 150 miles away, leaving the team to search for a new home to finish out the season.

The Arizona Cardinals announced Friday that no fans will be allowed at their next home game against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 6. The Cards point to the latest COVID-19 numbers and guidance from the Arizona Department of Health Services as reasons for keeping fans out. There will be a limited number of spectators allowed but it'll be made up of family members of Cardinals players and employees.

The 49ers are still trying to figure out a plan for practices.

In a news conference Sunday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed the issue of the Santa Clara County sports restrictions. "We understand how big of a deal this virus is," he said. "That's why we feel we've done it as good as we can. We feel like we've protected ourselves but also really protected our community."

"We would love to stay in our hometown, where our fans want us," he continued. He also says he was disappointed the way they were told about the situation.