GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The teams playing in the 50th Anniversary Playstation Fiesta Bowl were announced Sunday afternoon.

A "never-before-seen" matchup between No. 25 University of Oregon and No. 10 Iowa State University will be held on Saturday, Jan. 2 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

This is the first-ever meeting between Oregon (4-2) and Iowa State (8-3), both led by Arizona natives as starting quarterbacks. University of Oregon's quarterback, Tyler Shough, is from Chandler's Hamilton High School. Iowa State's quarterback is Brock Purdy of Perry High School in Gilbert.

"Since 1971, the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl has earned a reputation for creating many ‘firsts’ in Bowl Season and providing several of the college football’s most memorable moments," said Fiesta Bowl Executive Director Mike Nealy. "We look forward to another ‘first’ this year with Iowa State’s best-ever season and hosting the first-ever matchup of west coast power Oregon and the rising Cyclones.”

Sadly, another first for the Fiesta Bowl -- the game will be played without fans in attendance at the stadium, other than immediate families of the teams participating in the game, because of coronavirus concerns.

Fiesta Bowl officials say they still hope to make the game an entertaining experience for fans, even if they can't be at the stadium.

"We will welcome two fantastic teams to Arizona later this month and showcase our well-known hospitality to them, while putting together a game that millions of fans will watch live on ESPN," said said Patrick Barkley, Fiesta Bowl Chairman of the Board.

As for the parade? The Desert Financial Fiesta Bowl Parade has been scheduled for Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 9 a.m. The parade had originally been set for Jan. 2, 2021, but the pandemic forced the postponement.