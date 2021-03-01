TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- In Sunday's Territorial Cup Series game, University of Arizona freshman, Madi Conner, registered one assist and one rebound in six minutes. An unremarkable stat line, if not for the fact that the Chandler native is only 17 years old. Only a month and a half ago, she was still in high school.
"Coach Adia [Barnes] texted me like on a Sunday, and was just like asking if I can come early," explains Conner.
That was in the middle of the Wildcats' season.
"We talked about it on Sunday and I moved in on Friday," says Conner. "Yeah, it all happened so fast it's kind of still surreal, but I'm here."
Adia Barnes already had team ranked in the top 10 in the country. But the Arizona coach though Conner, who'd graduated high school early and was playing at AZ Compass Prep in Chandler, could make them even better.
"She has personality," says Barnes. "She's not afraid. She's not intimidated by anything, and I love coaching that."
Barnes says the Cats were missing a shooter like Conner, who describes her approach as "Fearless. Like, I don't really care if I miss shots."
"The best shooters have amnesia," says Barnes. "Like the Katie Smith's, the Diana Taurasi's, can be 0-19, and that 20th is still like, it's a quick trigger, it's a release. And I think Maddie is more like that. She's going to do well."
Conner believes she's transitioned well to college ball, but does admit her first time checking in to a Pac-12 game was a little daunting.
"Man, I was nervous," laughs Conner. "Not going to lie, I was pretty nervous but kind of just had to settle myself down and just think, 'just play basketball.'"
That's something she can sure do. The 33rd ranked player in her class, a four-star recruit, Conner averaged 20 points a game last year at Perry High. Pumas head coach Andrew Curtis was most impressed with her work ethic though.
"Relentless. Just absolutely relentless," says Curtis. "I mean, I've coached a lot of good players, boys and girls, and been around a lot of good players, and I've never seen anybody work harder."
"I put in a lot of work," says Conner. "Like, every night I'll go put up like 500-750 extra shots. I'm just, like, obsessed with the process, so I'll find anything to get better every day."
Conner, who doesn't turn 18 until the end of July, is so young she could technically be a high school junior. Her new teammates laugh, because the school has to send paperwork for her parents to sign.
"They call me the 15-year-old," says Conner, smiling. "It's ok, I embrace it."
Like all student-athletes this school year, Conner gets a free year of eligibility this season. She's embracing the opportunity to start college early, and immediately contribute to a team with national title aspirations.
"She's going to have a chance to help us some down the stretch," says Barnes.