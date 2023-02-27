West-MEC can have students ready for a career right out of high school

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of West-MEC and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about West-MEC, visit West-MEC.edu.

GLENDALE, AZ (West-MEC) - There is a shortage of skilled workers in many of the industries in which West-MEC offers programs. Companies are eager to hire people with the skills students are learning in West-MEC’s career-based programs. Taught by industry-experienced instructors, West-MEC programs provide students with hands-on training. Students can earn credentials in the program of their choice, which signals career readiness to employers.

