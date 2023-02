Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Verizon and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Verizon, visit Verizon.com.

PHOENIX (Verizon) -- The Verizon 5G Performance Center uses more than 150 cameras and sensors embedded in the walls and ceiling to capture every movement of every Suns player during every drill and scrimmage.

Verizon.com