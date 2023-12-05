VIP Vascular’s doctors can change your life for the better

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Vascular & Interventional Partners and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Vascular & Interventional Partners, visit VIP-Medical.com.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (Vascular & Interventional Partners) - If you’re experiencing a whooshing or thumping in your ears, you might be suffering from pulsatile tinnitus. Unlike other types of tinnitus that produce a ringing or buzzing sound, pulsatile tinnitus produces a rhythmic noise that matches your heartbeat. While this condition can be frustrating and disruptive to daily life, there are effective treatment options available, including minimally invasive procedures performed by the interventional radiologists of Vascular & Interventional Partners. These procedures can provide relief from your symptoms and improve your quality of life.