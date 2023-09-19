Surprise Squad helps woman who puts her rescue dogs’ needs first

PHOENIX (Surprise Squad - Valley Toyota Dealers) -- For more than 30 years, Bambi has fostered unwanted dogs, and most of that time it has been with Great Danes. She eventually started Regal Dane Rescue because she wanted to run things her way.

She takes in unwanted dogs, many of which are injured or sick and need second or third chances. After she pays her personal bills each month, she pours the rest of her money into the rescue to help pay for things like food and medical bills. Anna is a volunteer with the group and nominated Bambi for a surprise, saying Bambi often sacrifices her own needs in order to take care of dogs.

On Thursday morning, Anna and several other volunteers (along with their canines) met the Surprise Squad team at Phoenix’s Acoma Park. Bambi lives just minutes away, so one of the volunteers gave her a call and told her there was a Great Dane running loose in the park and she needed Bambi’s help to catch it. Without hesitation, Bambi said she was on her way.

When Bambi and a friend pulled into the park’s parking lot, they were greeted by Arizona’s Family anchor and reporter Colton Shone, along with one of the volunteer’s dogs. “No need to fret,” Colton smiled. “We found the dog.” He then told Bambi the Surprise Squad had heard about the amazing work she’s done and asked if he could talk to her about why she makes all the sacrifices that she does.

“I just have a love for animals,” Bambi explained. “My heart is in this and this is my passion.” She went on to talk about how much she depends on the volunteers to help with Regal Dane Rescue’s mission. Bambi said it can get very expensive, making sure the dogs are vaccinated and spayed or neutered. She also needs to buy normal dog stuff like leashes, collars, food dishes, and crates.

“As part of Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad and your Valley Toyota Dealers,” Colton said to her, “We’d like to surprise you with $5,000 to help you out with your mission to save dogs.” Bambi broke down in happy tears at the news. Bambi said she was going to immediately use the money to help pay off some overdue pet bills. “Like I said, this is my passion. This is what I live for,” she smiled.

If you would like to volunteer or make a donation to Regal Dane Rescue, tap or click here.

Surprise Squad is sponsored by Valley Toyota Dealers.