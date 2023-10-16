Surprise Squad helps Sun Lakes store clerk who’s loved by customers

SUN LAKES, AZ (Surprise Squad - Valley Toyota Dealers) -- If you are a regular at the Bashas’ supermarket on Riggs and Road and Alma School in Sun Lakes, chances are you know Robert.

He’s a courtesy clerk who’s beloved by both customers and fellow employees. In fact, he’s so popular that when winter visitors return to town, they specifically ask about him. One customer was so touched by Robert that she nominated him for a visit from 3TV/CBS 5′s Scott Pasmore and the Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad.

Rosemary is a cashier who works closely with Robert, and he sees her as his work mom. She says he goes above and beyond his job helping customers, and that he also makes her smile with his jokes even when she’s having a bad day.

“There’s always just a happy day with Robert. He’s a good guy to have around, and if we turn around, there’s Robert,” Rosemary said. “If a customer needs helping, he’s asking if you need help before the customer asks for help.”

With the help of some Bashas’ employees, Scott and the crew set things up at a table near the front of the store. Robert was then called over via the store’s intercom, where a crowd of both customers and employees were gathered nearby.

“This is going to be a big day for you,” Scott said as he shook Robert’s hand. “You are loved by all these people back here.”

Robert was a little nervous as he sat down to be interviewed. He told Scott that he has worked there for 10 years and it’s the best job he’s ever had. He likes the customers and enjoys helping them out whenever he can. He also loves working with Rosemary for a lot of reasons, including the fact that she likes to buy him breakfast in the mornings.

Scott then presented Robert with an envelope. “This is from the Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad and your Valley Toyota Dealers. They just want to recognize you for everything you do and how you treat the customers and your coworkers in your 10 years here.” Scott opened the envelope and revealed Robert was being awarded $5,000.

Robert was stunned by the gesture. When Scott asked him what he was going to do with the money, Robert said he was going to have to think about it.

Surprise Squad is sponsored by Valley Toyota Dealers.