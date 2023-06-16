Surprise Squad helps out Tempe woman who knits blankets for those staying at the VA hospital

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Valley Toyota Dealers and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Valley Toyota Dealers, visit https://www.buyatoyota.com/phoenix/

The key to a great Surprise Squad is when the crew knocks on a door and the person they’re surprising opens it not having any idea about what to expect. But because of this, sometimes the crew shows up at a time that’s not always ideal. That recently happened with Linda, a Tempe woman who knits full-length blankets for servicemembers at the V.A. Hospital.

“Linda is kind,” her neighbor Denise told the Surprise Squad. “Sweet like a mother and grandmother and your best friend all combined in one.” On top of the blanket-knitting, Denise says Linda is a great baker who greeted her with a plate of fresh cookies when Denise moved into the neighborhood. That’s why she nominated her for a visit from the Surprise Squad.

But on the day April Warnecke and the crew knocked on Linda’s door, they ran into an unexpected road bump. Bill, Linda’s husband answered the door and explained that Linda was getting dressed for a doctor’s appointment. It had been bumped up so the couple was in a hurry to get out the door. Bill said April could speak with Linda as she walked to their van, but that was all the time they could afford to give.

“We can be super-duper quick,” April said. “Do you want to talk about what she does? Why do you think she does that for the veterans?”

Bill said that both of Linda’s parents served in World War II and that was a big motivation for Linda to knit the blankets. He also served in the Vietnam War.

When Linda did appear at the front door, April asked her why she knits the blankets.

“If you’ve ever been in a military hospital, there’s no privacy. There’s no space for you,” Linda replied. “Giving them a blanket makes their bed their own space.”

“That’s wonderful that you do that,” April said. “Someone wrote into us, the Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad, and told us about what you’ve been doing and what kind of person you are so we have a surprise for you today.” She handed Linda a certificate that said she would be receiving $5,000.

“Thank you, it will buy a lot of yarn,” Lind said with a smile as she got into her van and left for her doctor’s appointment.