Changing Arizonans’ lives one gas tank, grocery bill, and $5,000 surprise at a time

PHOENIX (Valley Toyota Dealers) – The most important word in Arizona’s Family is “family.” We have built our reputation on providing Arizonans with the news they need when they need it and how they want it. We’re also dedicated to being an active member of Arizona’s communities. Arizona’s Family is there when the going gets rough. One of our favorite programs is the Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad sponsored by Valley Toyota Dealers.

Established more than five years ago, the partnership was a natural fit for Valley Toyota Dealers.

“We set out for ways to have a positive impact in the community,” Valley Toyota Dealers representative Ben Tsai said.

They knew Arizona’s Family was the best place to do that.

It takes a village to make the Surprise Squad work, and it starts in the community. Everyone who received a Surprise must be nominated. Somebody shares their story with us. A team looks at nominees’ situations, including financial need. Twelve individuals are chosen throughout the year. Each will receive a $5,000 check. In some cases, other organizations in the community pitch in to make the Surprise even more special.

Arizona’s Family has introduced you to dozens of Surprise Squad recipients over the years. Some of them are people who have been confronted by hard times. Others are people who have gone above and beyond in such a significant way that their nominators wanted to give them something special.

The surprises always put smiles on faces. And sometimes there are tears. Happy ones, of course. And there’s always deep and sincere appreciation.

“I’m just feeling very blessed,” one teary recipient told Arizona’s Family when she received a $5,000 surprise in November. The mother of four had left an abusive relationship and come back to her home state of Arizona. Inspired by her consistently upbeat attitude despite all life has thrown at her, two of her friends nominated her to receive a surprise.

In April, an entire community came together to nominate a special woman named Bev. It was the most nominations the Surprise Squad had ever seen for one person. Bev knew exactly what she would do with the $5,000 surprise. “It’s going to be blessings that will flow out from me to others, you can be sure,” she said.

But the Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad and Valley Toyota Dealers don’t just do only life-changing surprises. They also do everyday random acts of kindness. Two of our favorites are showing up at Valley gas stations and grocery stores to help drivers and shoppers fill their tanks or baskets. With today’s prices, that’s no small thing. Valley Toyota Dealers and its members understand that every little – or not so little – thing helps. By footing one gas or grocery bill, Valley Toyota Dealers and the Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad made a difference – one Arizonan at a time.

From helping with medical bills to providing school supplies to celebrating people who do for others to helping you fill your gas tank -- the Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad is about people. Arizona people.

All these stories – the big ones and the small ones -- go to the heart of what Arizona’s Family is and what we as a community can accomplish, especially with help of local businesses and organizations like Valley Toyota Dealers.

While it does hold a special place in their hearts, the Surprise Squad isn’t the only way Valley Toyota Dealers helps Arizonans. One of the association’s main focuses is “supporting local charitable and community organizations,” Tsai said. Valley Toyota Dealers is made up of 10 Phoenix-area dealerships, and they’ve made a tremendous impact. “They have helped groups who serve veterans, women’s support programs, disability and health support organizations, children’s hospitals, animal shelters, hospice, and more,” Tsai explained.

And it’s not just the dealerships who give back. They lead by example and encourage employees to do what they can when they can. And they do it for one reason.

“It really is as simple as giving back to the community,” Tsai said.