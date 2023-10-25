US Bank debuts LGBTQ+ flagship branch in Uptown Phoenix

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of U.S. Bank and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about U.S. Bank, visit USBank.com/lgbtq.

PHOENIX (U.S. Bank) -- The U.S. Bank location in Uptown Phoenix is the bank’s newest LGBTQ+ flagship branch in the country and the first in Arizona. “This is a safe space to do your banking without any fear of stigma,” said U.S. Bank spokesperson Dom Sims. “Someone should not be made to feel afraid to walk in with a same-sex partner or if their identity doesn’t necessarily match their ID. Here at U.S. Bank, we really highlight diversity as a strength of ours.”