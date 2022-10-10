Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Twin Tail Cageless Grooming and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Twin Tails Cageless Grooming, visit CagelessGrooming.com.

GLENDALE, AZ (Twin Tails Cageless Grooming) Proper grooming is essential to your pet’s health and well-being. Although grooming sounds relatively simple, it can be stressful for our fur-babies and for us as pet parents. At many grooming facilities, you drop your pet off in the morning and pick them up in the late afternoon or early evening. Your dog (or cat) could be there for as long as six hours, spending most of that time in a kennel in a strange place with unfamiliar sounds and smells.

“It’s just the way it’s always been done,” said Bill Matson, who founded Twin Tails with his wife, Jamie. “We knew we could do better.”

Grooming at its best, a tail above the rest!

The Matsons decided to take a different approach with Twin Tails Cageless Grooming. Their setup might look familiar to you because it’s very much like where you get your hair done. “Our shops don’t look like normal grooming salons,” Bill said. “They look like a human salon.”

At Twin Tales Cageless Grooming, your pet spends their entire appointment – nose to tail – with their groomer. That groomer is working on just your pet and will never put him or her in a cage. Twin Tails doesn’t even have cages.

Twin Tails Cageless Grooming is one of the runners-up in the Small Business Spotlight Contest sponsored by Cox Business, National Bank of Arizona, and Local First Arizona over the summer. It grew out of a mobile grooming service. Bill was a full-time fire department employee, and Jamie was well on her way to a career in the medical field when she decided to make a change. A big one.

After a few years, the couple decided to move the cageless grooming experience and the one-on-one attention Jamie was known for out of the buses and trailers and into a brick-and-mortar shop. It was a hit with the pet clients and their people.

A stress-free, inviting, and friendly place for you and your pets

Although there are no cages at Twin Tales, which is named in honor of the Matsons’ two fur-babies, it’s not an off-leash facility. “They’re never roaming around,” Bill explained. “They’re never touching anybody. They’re never nose to nose, never commingling with other pets.”

“It all goes back to that stress-free environment for the pet parents and the pets themselves,” he continued.

When you make your first appointment, Twin Tails will send you a packet that you can fill out and submit online. It’s all the basic information about your pet(s), including any allergies they might have or concerns you might have. When you arrive for Fido’s appointment, they already have what they need to get started. The groomer will have a quick conversation with you and make sure everyone is comfortable.

“You and your pets are like family to us,” the company’s Facebook page says. “We will focus on all of your needs and requests each and every time.”

And if you have more than one pet - even more than two or three - Twin Tails has you covered. Their shops have enough well-trained groomers and plenty of space to take care of all your fur-babies at the same time. All of them in about 90 or so minutes.

Happy employees make for happy clients

The Matsons were determined to make Twin Tails a great experience not only for their clients (both the two-legged and the four-legged) but also for their employees.

At the end of the day, we want the dogs to be happy. We want the pet parents to be happy. And we want our employees to be happy.

They offer their staff health insurance. They also have full-time receptionists who handle check-ins, scheduling, and phone calls and managers who oversee each salon. That frees up the groomers to focus on your pet. They won’t be interrupted by other aspects of day-to-day operations.

“We are trying to provide a great environment for not only the pets and the pet parents but also for our pet groomers,” Bill said.

The Matsons are passionate about pets and love what they do. And they’re determined to share it with anyone who wants to join them. Because Arizona does not require any kind of state-issued certification for pet groomers, the Matsons founded their own school - AZ Pet Grooming Academy.

“We want them to have a career with us,” Bill explained. “We have people who have been with us for years and years who are great mentors and leaders within our organization.”

Future of the pet grooming industry

We’re building a path for pet stylists to advance.

AZ Pet Grooming Academy offers a flexible 16-week program. Students complete 500 hours of hands-on training. (That’s almost as long as the required training to become an aesthetician in Arizona.) The hours can be tailored to your schedule, so you do not have to quit your job to go to school full-time. There’s also the option of an apprenticeship and a paid tuition program.

“We want to find good people and train them to be groomers,” Bill said, explaining that most of the groomers who trained at the AZ Pet Grooming Academy have gone on to work for Twin Tails Cageless Grooming.

“We say we’ve been lucky enough to be able to work with these people and give them this skill that they’ll have forever,” Bill said. “But then, obviously, it benefits us because now we have these great employees that are working for us.”

Twin Tails Cageless Grooming also offers its groomers free continuing education courses so they can grow and thrive in their chosen career.

The Matsons want to grow both their academy and their business. For the school, they are looking at becoming a registered post-secondary educational program and accepting students from all over the country. On the business side, franchising could be the path forward.

“We’re building a path for pet stylists to advance financially and eventually manage or own a Twin Tails Salon of their own,” Jamie said.

The Matsons have already taken the first steps down that road; one of their three salons is a pilot franchise. Bill said they hope to offer more opportunity on that front soon.

Pets are family

The pet industry is massive and continues to grow. People want the best for their fur-babies. And the Matsons want to make sure they get it.

“People are always going to have pets,” Bill said. “And I think people value their pets more every single day. Pets are family.”

That’s why the Matsons foster an environment where groomers can get to know their four-legged clients and their humans. They want their employees to build relationships with each other, with the pets they style, and with the pets’ parents. That’s why the one-on-one appointments and interactions are so important.

Twin Tails Cageless Grooming clearly is doing something right. Their clients have spoken, voting for the salons in Phoenix Magazine’s Beth of Valley awards. Twin Tails Cageless Grooming has been named Best Pet Groomer for the third year in a row.

By the way, the Twin Tails Cageless Grooming team loves dogs, of course. The canine set makes up most of their clientele. But they welcome cats, as well, and have even worked on a few critters. Sometimes, guinea pigs and rabbits need a little TLC, too, especially for their nails.

No matter the species or breed, Twin Tails Cageless Grooming is all about pets and the people who love them.

“At the end of the day, we want the dogs to be happy. We want the pet parents to be happy. And we want our employees to be happy,” Bill said. “That makes us feel like we’ve accomplished something in our world here. If we can look back and say that we provided jobs for hundreds of people and provided thousands of pets with good safe grooming, that’s what powers us.”

Make an appointment today to get your pets the best grooming of their lives.