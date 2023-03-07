‘In this family, no one fights alone.’

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation, visit TCHealth.org.

TUBA CITY, AZ (Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation) – When it comes to health care, most people think first of basic physical health. How is your blood pressure? Your pulse? Your breathing? How are you feeling? Are you in pain? One of the most critical components of overall health and well-being is something that’s often overlooked, even ignored. Mental health. It’s every bit as important as the vital signs your health care provider checks at the start of every appointment. Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation understands that and is dedicated to treating people as a whole – mind, body, and spirit.

One of the most common mental health diseases is addiction. People suffering with mental health diseases like addiction have been stigmatized by society as a whole for a long time. That’s especially true for Native Americans and people of color. But we’re learning.

Mental health - and all it entails - has shot to the forefront of our consciousness in recent years. People are coming to realize and understand what health care professionals like those at Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation already know. Mental health is essential to our well-being. Addiction is as much a threat to that well-being as cancer, diabetes, or heart disease.

Substance use disorder

“Addiction, clinically referred to as a substance use disorder, is a complex disease of the brain and body that involves compulsive use of one or more substances despite serious health and social consequences,” explains Partnership to End Addiction. “Addiction disrupts regions of the brain that are responsible for reward, motivation, learning, judgment and memory.”

So, yes, addiction is a disease. And like other diseases, it can be treated. Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation knows how. The health care professionals there also know that like other diseases, there is no one-size-fits-all treatment protocol for addiction. The treatment depends on the person.

“The Mental Health Department is dedicated to the wellness of individuals, their families and the community through prevention, intervention, and treatment,” Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation says. “Treatment is offered in the most therapeutic environment available designed to meet the individual needs and concerns of each patient.”

The opioid epidemic

Before COVID-19, the opioid epidemic was one of the top public health issues nationwide. It still is. “Overdose deaths remains a leading cause of injury-related death in the United State,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. When the pandemic hit and dominated headlines, the problem did not go away. We just talked about it less. The CDC says “overdose deaths accelerated” while we were in the throes of the pandemic. It happened everywhere, including on the Navajo Nation.

“Prior to the pandemic, opioid abuse was already an issue,” Tuba City Health Care Corporation said in its 2022 Annual Report. “The pandemic worsened the use of substance abuse in our communities.”

And it took a toll.

“The opioid epidemic has had a devastating impact on the Diné, destroying our families, our culture, and the Navajo Nation as a whole,” Arizona’s Family anchor Colton Shone says.

Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation has a program designed specifically to treat opioid addiction. It’s not only free for tribal members, it was created for them.

“It’s non-judgmental and recognizes and respects our traditions and culture,” Shone explained.

Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation’s Pathway Program changes lives for the better, and it’s just a phone call away.

1-866-976-5941

Yá'át’ééhgo liná Pathway Program

When the worst happens

One of the many risks of opioid addiction is accidental overdose. It can be deadly. A drug called naloxone, also known as Narcan, can change that. If given quickly, naloxone can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Opioids cause your breathing to slow down and become shallow. In the case of an overdose, you might stop breathing.

“Naloxone can quickly restore normal breathing to a person if their breathing has slowed or stopped because of an opioid overdose,” explains the National Institutes of Health.

Naloxone, which comes in an easy-to-administer prepackaged nasal spray, only stays in your system for about an hour. Opioids stay in the body longer, which is why it’s essential to get to an emergency room as soon as possible. An overdose is still possible after the naloxone wears off.

Narcan is not a treatment for opioid use disorder, but should the worst happen, it can buy the time needed to get to the hospital.

“Families with loved ones who struggle with opioid addiction should have naloxone nearby; ask their family member to carry it; and let friends know where it is,” the NIH says.

Naloxone is a lifeline the Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation wants to make sure members of the Diné have – just in case. Sacred Peaks Health Center in Flagstaff and Tuba City Regional Health Care in Tuba City offer Narcan kits and training to Native Americans who have a Certificate of Degree of Indian Blood (CBID).