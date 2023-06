Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of the Transportation Security Administration and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about the Transportation Security Administration, visit jobs.tsa.gov.

PHOENIX (Transportation Security Administration) - TSA is hiring Security Officers at Phoenix Sky Harbor Int’l Airport at $22.38 per hour.

Join a TSA Express Hiring Event on June 28, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.