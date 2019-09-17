Anyone can get the flu – even healthy people. And for young children, seniors and people with chronic conditions, the flu can be severe – even deadly.
Each year in Arizona, 5% to 20% of residents get the full, more than 4,000 people are hospitalized, and 700 people die. That's according to the Arizona Department of Health.
- Hepatitis A
- Hepatitis B
- Human Papillomavirus (HPV)
- Measles, Mumps & Rubella (MMR)
- Meningitis
- Pneumonia
- Shingles
- Tetanus (Td)
- Whooping Cough (Pertussis)
- Flu
- Blood Glucose
- A1c
- Blood Pressure
- Cholesterol
FLU BASICS FROM THE ARIZONA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
What is the flu?
The flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses. It can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death. The best way to prevent the flu is by getting a flu vaccination each year.
Flu Symptoms:
- Fever (usually high)
- Headache
- Extreme tiredness
- Dry cough
- Sore throat
- Runny or stuffy nose
- Muscle aches
- Stomach symptoms, such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, also can occur but are more common in children than adults
How the flu spreads:
Flu viruses spread mainly from person to person by the droplets produced when people with flu cough, sneeze or talk. Sometimes, people may become infected by touching something with flu viruses on it and then touching their mouth or nose. Most healthy adults can infect others beginning 1 day before symptoms develop and up to 5 to 7 days after becoming sick. That means that you may be able to pass on the flu to someone else before you know you are sick, as well as while you are sick.
