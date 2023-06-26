See why Tempe is the perfect place for your summer staycation

TEMPE, AZ (Tempe Tourism Office) - Summer is here, and if you don’t have any big vacations on the horizon, Tempe has you covered. It’s the perfect place for your summer staycation.

You have to check out the newest addition to the neighborhood, the Omni Tempe Hotel at ASU.

The hotel features 330 guest rooms, including 11 suites with stunning city views, and an expansive pool deck with loungers and private cabanas. The hotel’s four innovative dining destinations present farm-fresh ingredients and craft cocktails, with the noteworthy Lucero, a rooftop bar in Tempe featuring floor-to-ceiling city views, designed to capture iconic sunsets of the Arizona cityscape.