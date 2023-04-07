Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Scottsdale’s Taza Bistro Mediterranean Fusion specializes in unique scratch-made dishes and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Scottsdale’s Taza Bistro Mediterranean Fusion specializes in unique scratch-made dishes, visit TazaDelice.com.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (Taza Bistro Mediterranean Fusion) - Chef Sandra learned to cook from her mother and grandmother in Cairo. Her unique recipes are influenced by various parts of the Mediterranean, including Greece, Spain, France, Italy, and the Middle East with Egyptian influence. “It’s not just from one part of the world,” she said. “It’s the Mediterranean as a whole.” Everything at Taza Bistro Mediterranean Fusion is made with fresh, healthful ingredients to create amazing dishes that are full of flavor.

TazaDelice.com | 9619 N. Hayden Road, Suite 108, Scottsdale | 480-842-2275